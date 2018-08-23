  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/23 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 267.55 267.70 266.45 266.85 Down 2.10
Sep 268.70 269.35 265.30 267.35 Down 2.20
Oct 269.15 269.45 266.00 268.00 Down 2.05
Nov 270.20 270.20 266.80 268.80 Down 1.95
Dec 270.40 271.00 267.00 269.35 Down 1.80
Jan 271.35 271.35 270.25 270.40 Down 1.75
Feb 271.15 271.15 271.10 271.10 Down 1.70
Mar 272.20 272.85 269.35 271.50 Down 1.70
Apr 272.30 Down 1.65
May 272.45 274.15 272.45 272.95 Down 1.60
Jun 275.00 275.00 273.85 273.85 Down 1.55
Jul 274.50 275.80 273.70 274.40 Down 1.45
Aug 275.20 Down 1.40
Sep 275.00 276.05 275.00 275.80 Down 1.35
Oct 276.55 Down 1.30
Nov 276.95 Down 1.25
Dec 277.95 278.00 277.20 277.20 Down 1.25
Jan 277.80 Down 1.20
Feb 278.15 Down 1.15
Mar 278.45 Down 1.10
Apr 279.00 Down 1.10
May 279.35 Down 1.10
Jun 279.75 Down 1.10
Jul 280.05 Down 1.10
Sep 280.40 Down 1.10
Dec 280.55 Down 1.10
Mar 280.60 Down 1.10
May 280.65 Down 1.10
Jul 280.70 Down 1.10
Sep 280.75 Down 1.10
Dec 280.80 Down 1.10
Mar 280.85 Down 1.10
May 280.90 Down 1.10
Jul 280.95 Down 1.10
Sep 281.00 Down 1.10
Dec 281.05 Down 1.10
Mar 281.10 Down 1.10
May 281.15 Down 1.10
Jul 281.20 Down 1.10