New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|267.55
|267.70
|266.45
|266.85 Down 2.10
|Sep
|268.70
|269.35
|265.30
|267.35 Down 2.20
|Oct
|269.15
|269.45
|266.00
|268.00 Down 2.05
|Nov
|270.20
|270.20
|266.80
|268.80 Down 1.95
|Dec
|270.40
|271.00
|267.00
|269.35 Down 1.80
|Jan
|271.35
|271.35
|270.25
|270.40 Down 1.75
|Feb
|271.15
|271.15
|271.10
|271.10 Down 1.70
|Mar
|272.20
|272.85
|269.35
|271.50 Down 1.70
|Apr
|272.30 Down 1.65
|May
|272.45
|274.15
|272.45
|272.95 Down 1.60
|Jun
|275.00
|275.00
|273.85
|273.85 Down 1.55
|Jul
|274.50
|275.80
|273.70
|274.40 Down 1.45
|Aug
|275.20 Down 1.40
|Sep
|275.00
|276.05
|275.00
|275.80 Down 1.35
|Oct
|276.55 Down 1.30
|Nov
|276.95 Down 1.25
|Dec
|277.95
|278.00
|277.20
|277.20 Down 1.25
|Jan
|277.80 Down 1.20
|Feb
|278.15 Down 1.15
|Mar
|278.45 Down 1.10
|Apr
|279.00 Down 1.10
|May
|279.35 Down 1.10
|Jun
|279.75 Down 1.10
|Jul
|280.05 Down 1.10
|Sep
|280.40 Down 1.10
|Dec
|280.55 Down 1.10
|Mar
|280.60 Down 1.10
|May
|280.65 Down 1.10
|Jul
|280.70 Down 1.10
|Sep
|280.75 Down 1.10
|Dec
|280.80 Down 1.10
|Mar
|280.85 Down 1.10
|May
|280.90 Down 1.10
|Jul
|280.95 Down 1.10
|Sep
|281.00 Down 1.10
|Dec
|281.05 Down 1.10
|Mar
|281.10 Down 1.10
|May
|281.15 Down 1.10
|Jul
|281.20 Down 1.10