PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed reliever Luis Avilan from the Chicago White Sox for minor league right-hander Felix Paulino.

Avilan has a 3.86 ERA with 14 walks, 46 strikeouts and two home runs allowed in 39 2/3 innings for the White Sox this season. Left-handed batters have a .214 batting average against Avilan.

He is 19-10 with a 3.09 ERA in 287 career games.

Paulino went 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA in 31 games between Single-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading.

To make room for Avilan on the 40-man roster, right-hander Jose Taveras has been designated for assignment.

