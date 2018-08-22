TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo says it was his "destiny" to join Juventus as he tries to become only the second player to win the Champions League with three different clubs.

Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in a Serie A record 112 million euro (then $131.5 million) deal.

In an interview with the DAZN streaming service, Ronaldo says "there are things in life that seem to be dictated by destiny and in this case it was like that."

Juventus has won seven straight Serie A titles but last won the Champions League in 1996. Ronaldo has won the tournament five times, including four of the last five, and has also scored a competition record 120 goals.

The Portugal forward first won the trophy with Manchester United in 2008. Clarence Seedorf is the only other player to have won it with three different clubs.

