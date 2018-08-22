PINEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say two jail inmates escaped, spraying bleach in the eyes of one jail worker and assaulting another, and they are still on the loose.

Kentucky State Police say in a statement that 41-year-old David Mosely and 45-year-old Matthew Price escaped Tuesday night from the Bell County jail. Police say the inmates sprayed bleach in the eyes of one worker and assaulted the other, causing injuries to his ribs.

Police described Mosely as a 6-foot-1, 200-pound white male who's bald and Price as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound white male with blondish brown hair. Both men are from Middlesboro, Kentucky, and have multiple tattoos.

Police say anyone who sees the inmates shouldn't approach them but should call authorities.