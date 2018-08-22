WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--CHELSEA-KANTE'S NEW ROLE

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri inherited possibly the best defensive midfielder in the world when he took over the team in the offseason. N'Golo Kante has been one of the most influential players in English soccer's recent history, capturing back-to-back Premier League titles with Leicester (2016) and Chelsea (2017), and was the rock in the midfield of France's World Cup-winning team in Russia. So what has Sarri done with Kante upon arriving at Stamford Bridge? Change his position, of course. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

NOTTINGHAM, England — Ten minutes and 17 balls. That's all it took for India to wrap up a big win over England on Wednesday and keep the test series alive. SENT: 570 words, photos.

ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Badminton is big at the Asian Games, so Japan's drought-breaking win over China in the women's team final attracted plenty of attention on Wednesday. By John Pye. SENT: 470 words, photos.

ASIAN GAMES-LET'S PLAY BRIDGE

JAKARTA, Indonesia — What's left of Finton Lewis' thinning hair is spiked and dyed an orange-red color. The 64-year-old Lewis says the haircut keeps him feeling younger on the outside, and playing the card game of bridge keeps his brain nimble on the inside. Now he's playing at the Asian Games. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 590 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPAIN-PLAYERS? COMPLAINTS

MADRID — Team captains are meeting to discuss the Spanish league?s decision to play regular-season matches in the United States and the current late kickoff times. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT.

SOC--GERMANY-NEW SIGNINGS

BERLIN — Although the transfer window in the Bundesliga doesn't close until the end of August, there have been a number of big signings so far ahead of the season starting this weekend. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 565 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Allen makes 2 superb catches, Indians beat Red Sox 6-3. SENT: 2,530 words, photos.

