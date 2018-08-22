DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police say an Iowa mother is wanted in the slaying of her 5-year-old son who died after a serious assault by her boyfriend.

Warrants have been issued for 24-year-old Jacqueline Rambert and 26-year-old Tre Henderson, whose whereabouts are unknown. They face first-degree murder and child endangerment charges.

According to an affidavit, Henderson attacked Ja'Shawn Bussell in April, leaving him with head and other injuries that made him vomit and constantly sleepy. Ja'Shawn was eventually taken to a hospital and placed on life support for four days before he died May 1, 10 days after the assault.

Police say Henderson didn't seek medical help for her injured child.

Court records don't list the names of attorneys who can comment for Rambert or Henderson.