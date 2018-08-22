ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a power blackout has hit large sections of the greater Athens area, following a suspected problem at an electricity substation.

Sections of the Greek capital's metro system have been affected, with the central Syntagma station closed, while many traffic lights were knocked out.

The fire service says it received about a hundred calls from people trapped in lifts, while problems were reported across the Greek capital Wednesday.

It said a fire was reported near a power substation east of Athens.