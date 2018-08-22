LONDON (AP) — Britain's government is proposing a ban on third-party sales of puppies and kittens amid concerns about animal welfare

Environment Secretary Michael Gove announced the consultation on Wednesday following campaigns to block unscrupulous dealers from profiting from animals raised in cruel and grisly conditions. Under the new measure, people wishing to adopt a puppy or kitten would have to deal directly with a breeder or a re-homing center, rather than pet shops or other commercial dealers.

Gove says that "people who have a complete disregard for pet welfare will no longer be able to profit from this miserable trade."

Marc Abraham, of the Pup Aid campaign, says irresponsible breeders have used third parties to keep themselves hidden and that the proposed ban will make all breeders more accountable.