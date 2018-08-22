JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Badminton is big at the Asian Games, so Japan's drought-breaking win over China in the women's team final attracted plenty of attention on Wednesday.

For India, field hockey took top billing after the men's national team routed Hong Kong 26-0. It was eight-time Olympic champion India's biggest winning margin in an international event.

And it followed a 17-0 win over host Indonesia, so there's plenty to suggest the Olympic spot guaranteed to the tournament winner is a good incentive to win gold in Jakarta.

Ending China's long streak was enough motivation for Japan's lineup in the women's badminton team final, with Olympic champions Matsutomo Misaki and Takahashi Ayaka sealing the 3-1 win with a 21-16, 21-11 victory over Huang Dongping and Zheng Yu. Japan hadn't won the title since 1970, and China had held it for two decades.

Chen Yufei had given China the lead with her 21-15, 21-12 victory second-ranked Yamaguchi Akane, but Japan responded with three straight wins starting with Fukushima Yuki and Hirota Sayaka beating Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-12, 21-17. Nozomi Okuhara fended off He Bingjiao 21-16, 19-21, 21-15 to make it 2-1.

China had won the event in 10 of the last 11 Asian Games in a streak broken only by South Korea's gold in 1994.

India is aiming to restore that kind of dominance in field hockey, and the defending champions are on a roll in Pool B.

The margin of victory over Hong Kong beat the team's record of 24-1, set against the United States in 1932.

Rupinderpal Singh scored five times and Harmanpreet Singh had four goals as India continued scoring relentlessly right up to the last minute.

In a scenic 104.4-kilometer (65-mile) course through fields and lush countryside, Na Ah-reum of South Korea won the women's cycling road race in 2 hours, 44 minutes, 47 seconds. Na, the time trial champion four years ago, finished 1:20 ahead of silver medalist Pu Yixian of China.

There are 31 gold medals to be won on Wednesday, including eight in the swimming pool.

Mongolia picked up gold and silver medals in the 50-meter rifle 3 positions and India won its second shooting gold medal in as many days with Rahi Jeevan Sarnobat holding off Yangpaiboon Naphaswan of Thailand in the 25-meter women's pistol final.

