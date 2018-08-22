BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Claims by the leader of Romania's ruling party that he was the target of a failed assassination attempt have sparked wide debate in the country.

Liviu Dragnea told Antena 3 late Tuesday that four foreigners had come to Bucharest for the April 2017 assignment, but had been thwarted. He suggested that billionaire philanthropist George Soros was behind the attempt.

Eugen Toma, who heads the opposition Popular Movement Party, on Wednesday compared Dragnea to late Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu, who claimed, prior to his Dec. 1989 execution, that foreign agents had engineered his downfall. The general prosecutor's office said there has been no probe.

Dragnea has been disqualified for the office of prime minister due to a 2016 vote-rigging conviction.

Romanians have regularly protested what they claim are government moves to weaken the anti-corruption fight.