TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – AirAsia and Cathay Dragon will allow customers to check-in and drop off their luggage at Taipei Main Station from October, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport confirmed on August 22, reported CNA.

Japan Airlines is also looking into the baggage service, according to CNA.

AirAsia and Cathay Dragon will be the first foreign-owned airlines to make use of the service. At present, China Airlines, EVA Air, Mandarin Airlines, and UNI Air allow customers to check their baggage in Taipei.

Taoyuan airport is currently testing the system, to ensure it is fully functional for the two newly-added airlines.

The check-in feature is fully-automated, with prospective users required to drop their luggage off at least three hours ahead of time. Once the bags are taken away, travelers are given a ticket and seat reservation for the 35-minute MRT ride to the airport.