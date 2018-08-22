TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - National Immigration Agency (NIA) in Taiwan entrusted Statinc Company to carry out the "2018 Survey of New Immigrants' Life Needs" (2018年新住民生活需求調查) from Aug 21 to Dec 20, 2018.

The results of this four month survey will be an important reference for the government to promote various policies and measures targeting new immigrants.

The answers and content provided by the new immigrants in the survey will be protected by the Personal Data Protection Act. NIA also stated that interviewers will wear an identity card and bring the official documents for verification when they conduct the survey.

Previously, the "Survey of New Immigrants' Life Needs" has been conducted three times. It was started in 2003 and has since been conducted once every five years.

The survey targets the foreigners with valid alien residence permits, permanent residents permit, or those who have obtained Taiwanese nationality, including new immigrants from China, Hong Kong, and Macau. New immigrants who have been out of the country for more than two years are not included in the survey.

This year, a total of 13,000 survey copies will be distributed. The content of the survey questions will include basic information of new immigrants, employment status, tutoring needs, family members, and living conditions. The survey results are expected to be released in June 2019.

To avoid any confusion, NIA has released information regarding the survey through the official NIA website and Development Network for Immigrants in Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Cambodian, and Burmese.

NIA also pointed out that if respondents have any questions about the survey, they may contact Ms. Chen Shu-fang (陳淑方) from Statinc Company (02-29601266 ext. 807), NIA staff Ms. Chen Zhi-yi (陳志怡) (02-23889393 ext. 2529) or 165 for anti-fraud consultation hotline, or visit the nearest NIA service office