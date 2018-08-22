TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S.-based culture and arts NGO, Living Arts International opened a branch, as well as a renovated art space in Taipei earlier this month.

Living Arts International will help Taiwanese artists network and develop collaboration opportunities, furthering international exchange of Taiwanese artists, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Culture (MOC).

Living Arts International is an active supporter of the arts in Asia, with the Phnom Penh branch previously collaborating with Taiwanese artists. Taiwanese artists will further collaboration with the region as part of the New Southbound Policy, according to MOC.

The Taipei branch of Living Arts International officially opened on August 15, with senior executives of the NGO from the world over in attendance.

The international NGO also transformed the Air Force's old headquarters in Taipei into the "Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab” (C-LAB), a center of creation and innovation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture. C-LAB officially opened on August 18.

C-LAB is an experimental space that aims to improve public participation in cultural activities. The space will focus on five areas; contemporary art, digital humanities, remembrance project, social innovation, and sound and images.

C-LAB will also host international lectures, workshops, and community events, in a bid to capitalize on Taiwan’s reputation as an art, culture, and design hub, according to MOC.