  1. Home
  2. Culture

NGO Living Arts International opens art space and branch in Taipei

Living Arts International to facilitate international collaboration for Taiwanese artists

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/22 17:22
Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun at official opening of C-LAB on August 18. (Image courtesy of Ministry of Culture)

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun at official opening of C-LAB on August 18. (Image courtesy of Ministry of Culture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S.-based culture and arts NGO, Living Arts International opened a branch, as well as a renovated art space in Taipei earlier this month.

Living Arts International will help Taiwanese artists network and develop collaboration opportunities, furthering international exchange of Taiwanese artists, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Culture (MOC).

Living Arts International is an active supporter of the arts in Asia, with the Phnom Penh branch previously collaborating with Taiwanese artists. Taiwanese artists will further collaboration with the region as part of the New Southbound Policy, according to MOC.

The Taipei branch of Living Arts International officially opened on August 15, with senior executives of the NGO from the world over in attendance.

The international NGO also transformed the Air Force's old headquarters in Taipei into the "Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab” (C-LAB), a center of creation and innovation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture. C-LAB officially opened on August 18.

C-LAB is an experimental space that aims to improve public participation in cultural activities. The space will focus on five areas; contemporary art, digital humanities, remembrance project, social innovation, and sound and images.

C-LAB will also host international lectures, workshops, and community events, in a bid to capitalize on Taiwan’s reputation as an art, culture, and design hub, according to MOC.
NGO
Arts and culture
new southbound policy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to relax international student regulations to improve professional talent pool
Taiwan to relax international student regulations to improve professional talent pool
2018/08/21 10:30
Vietnam seeks more cooperation opportunities with Taiwan
Vietnam seeks more cooperation opportunities with Taiwan
2018/08/13 18:07
Taiwan to form New Southbound Policy investment company
Taiwan to form New Southbound Policy investment company
2018/08/09 17:34
Think tank dedicated to promoting New Southbound Policy inaugurated in Taipei
Think tank dedicated to promoting New Southbound Policy inaugurated in Taipei
2018/08/08 16:05
Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation to develop stronger ties with Indo-Pacific neighbors 
Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation to develop stronger ties with Indo-Pacific neighbors 
2018/08/07 15:23