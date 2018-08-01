  1. Home
  2. Economy

Trump's trade war against China threatens Taiwan: Reuters

Taiwan's economic growth could suffer collateral damage: Beddor

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/22 16:58
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and China's President Xi Jinping.

U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and China's President Xi Jinping. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The most serious external threat to Taiwan’s economy might not be China, but United States President Donald Trump’s trade war against the communist country, Reuters columnist Christopher Beddor wrote Wednesday.

In an article titled “Trump’s tariffs threaten Taiwan’s lucky streak,” the author says the U.S. tariffs on Chinese products might “inflict serious collateral damage” on the island nation’s economy.

While President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has invested in infrastructure and reformed labor laws, 1.7 percent of the second quarter’s 3.3 percent economic growth was the result of net exports, Beddor wrote. Investment has struggled, while trade also accounted for “more or less all of the island’s growth in the second half of last year as well.”

Beddor noted that exporters might have speeded up some of their production to come out ahead of the July 6 first round of Trump’s tariffs, but Taiwan’s export boom was unlikely to last.

As Taiwanese businesses were heavily involved in the production of consumer electronics in China, Morgan Stanley estimated that a full-scale trade war would cut the island’s growth by 1.27 percent, barely less than the 1.5 percent cut predicted for China, Beddor said.
trade war
U.S.-China trade
Trump
Tsai Ing-wen
Reuters

RELATED ARTICLES

Losing 3 allies in 4 months, Taiwan President calls for solidarity to preserve national sovereignty
Losing 3 allies in 4 months, Taiwan President calls for solidarity to preserve national sovereignty
2018/08/21 18:06
Taiwan wishes to defend economic freedom with US: President Tsai
Taiwan wishes to defend economic freedom with US: President Tsai
2018/08/20 17:11
Taiwan will attend APEC Summit: foreign ministry
Taiwan will attend APEC Summit: foreign ministry
2018/08/20 12:18
President Tsai: New 'residence permits' for Taiwanese in China do not determine 'identity'
President Tsai: New 'residence permits' for Taiwanese in China do not determine 'identity'
2018/08/20 10:54
The right stuff: Tsai first Taiwanese president to visit NASA
The right stuff: Tsai first Taiwanese president to visit NASA
2018/08/20 10:24