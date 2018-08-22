TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The “Mandarin Jade” (普通話翡翠台) TV channel operated by Hong Kong's Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) is set to shut down due to a lackluster performance, reports said today.

TVB has reportedly started downsizing since June, including moves to slash 60 employees at its international branch, dissolve the sports section, and cut drastically the crew of the voice-over section, reports the Liberty Times.

The target is to bring the number of the corporation’s personnel down from 4,100 to 3,300 in an attempt to address dwindling revenue, writes the HK Apple Daily.

Launched March 19, Mandarin Jade is an online broadcasting platform featuring news, dramas, and variety shows with subtitles in Simplified Chinese. The channel, primarily targeting overseas audiences, has run for less than six months but will face closure by the end of August as a result of flat revenue, says Liberty Times.