TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China may be in the midst of a cyber-campaign to manipulate the U.S. midterm elections, according to well-known Chinese exile Guo Wengui (郭文貴), and recent statements from U.S. officials.



Guo Wengui recently made some provocative statements concerning Taiwanese politics, and also offered some alarming insight into the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, suggesting that China is actively trying to influence the elections, in a manner similar to what the Russians were accused of doing in 2016.



According to Guo, Beijing has had enough of dealing with Trump and is eagerly exploring subversive methods to assist his political opponents during the midterm elections and beyond. Guo says that for Beijing “Another Trump victory will set (them) back 100 years.”

In was also recently reported that China appears to be honing its cyber-intelligence capabilities, and may have had a hand in compromising the recently held elections in Cambodia. Analysts say that is likely a test-run for China’s plans to interfere other national elections in the region, like Taiwan, Indonesia or the Philippines.

Around the same time alarm was raised concerning Cambodia, Guo Wengui released a statement on Aug. 13 that many in the media were slow to pick up on.

Guo claims that it is an “open secret” that Beijing is committing numerous assets and personnel to the task of influencing the U.S. midterm elections, from the cyber-warfare office on Hainan, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to the United Front operatives scattered throughout civil society and private enterprise in the U.S.

According to Guo, the primary strategy being employed is to use China’s financial assets to skew media coverage in favor of the Democratic party.



Guo Wengui (Associated Press Image)

Several days after Guo’s statements, on Aug. 18, Trump took to twitter saying “All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China.”

It is also notable that the tweet mentioning China followed immediately behind a series of tweets in which Trump railed at social networks and tech giants, which have been accused of stifling conservative voices and colluding in censorship in recent weeks.

The debate was sparked in earnest after the notorious right-wing Info Wars network, and its host Alex Jones, were banned from platforms on Apple, Facebook, Youtube (owned by Google), and Spotify within 24 hours.

It may also be pure coincidence that Alex Jones and Info Wars were broadcasting stories about collusion between Apple and the Chinese government in the hours before Apple removed him from the platform and the other tech companies followed Apple's lead.

Recent news surrounding Apple, as well as Google, does suggest that the tech giants may have large financial incentives to side with Beijing in political debates involving the Trump administration.

A day following the statement from Trump, National Security Advisor John Bolton, echoed and elaborated on the President’s remarks in an interview with ABC, directly stating that, in addition to Russia:

“I can say definitively that it's a sufficient national security concern about Chinese meddling, Iranian meddling and North Korean meddling that we're taking steps to try to prevent it, so it's all four of those countries, really.”

If Guo’s statements on China’s election season offensive can be trusted, then Beijing believes that if Republicans lose control of the House and Senate, then Donald Trump will not win re-election in 2020, and may potentially be removed from office, which is China’s desired outcome.

Guo says Beijing’s primary strategy is simple, just “become a major advertiser for CNN.”



Guo mentioned several enterprises by name, including the HNA (海航集團) real estate group, the Anbang Insurance Group (安邦保險), and Taikang Life Insurance (泰康人壽), suggesting that these companies are very friendly with CNN and other media conglomerates. In exchange for avoiding certain stories involving China, these corporations reportedly offer major financial support to the networks to continue their platform of anti-Trump hysteria.

Speaking about HNA in particular, which is a major partner with CNN, Guo asserts that HNA group is a corporation that represents the Chinese intelligence agencies and the Communist Party, providing them with a means to fund and execute intelligence operations abroad.

Guo also suggested that the recent death of HNA Chairman Wang Jian (王建) this summer, who supposedly fell from a great height while vacationing in France, may not have been an accident.

Guo said that he has spoken with high level U.S. security officials about HNA and Chinese influence campaigns in the U.S. mainstream media, and Guo claimed that they are “aware of these matters.”

“China’s goals are clear: Make Trump lose his next election. He must not be victorious in the mid-term elections. If he wins, we will lose, and be set back 100 years. If he loses, we will win the next 100 years. It is a battle of life and death,” says Guo speaking of the Chinese leadership.