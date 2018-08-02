  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's Foreign Minister denies weakening ties with eSwatini

China has been luring Taiwan's only African ally to breaking diplomatic ties

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2018/08/22 16:51
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu denies on August 22 that the country’s diplomatic ties with eSwatini are at risk

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu denies on August 22 that the country’s diplomatic ties with eSwatini are at risk (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) denied Wednesday that the country’s diplomatic ties with eSwatini are at risk, even though a senior Chinese diplomat said earlier China looked forward to seeing all African leaders taking part in a summit scheduled next month in Beijing.

“This is an exaggerated issue,” said Wu, emphasizing that he just had a luncheon with eSwatini Foreign Minister Mgwagwa Gamedze hours ago and that they discussed how to strengthen bilateral relations. 

The ministry has not made any announcement about the visit of the eSwaitini foreign minister to Taiwan. Speaking of eSwatinit’s position, Gamedze declined to make a comment but said he will have a clearer picture after meeting with the king next Monday, reported Reuters on Wednesday. 

eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is Taiwan’s only ally in Africa, after Burkina Faso severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China in May. 

In a campaign to isolate Taiwan and diminish the country’s international presence, China has been poaching the country’s allies. Following the rupture of formal relations with the Central American nation, El Salvador, on Tuesday, Taiwan currently has only 17 diplomatic allies, including the Vatican. 

Speaking on Wednesday about the summit between China and its African allies, Chen Xiaodong (陳曉東), assistant foreign minister of China, said Beijing looks forward to seeing all African countries participate in the big event, with none left behind. “I believe this target can, in the not too distant future, be realized.”
Taiwan-eSwatini relations
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Losing 3 allies in 4 months, Taiwan President calls for solidarity to preserve national sovereignty
Losing 3 allies in 4 months, Taiwan President calls for solidarity to preserve national sovereignty
2018/08/21 18:06
Taiwan donates US$1 million for removal of mines in Syria
Taiwan donates US$1 million for removal of mines in Syria
2018/08/18 16:36
MOFA welcomes Indian filmmakers to derive inspiration from Taiwanese culture and sceneries   
MOFA welcomes Indian filmmakers to derive inspiration from Taiwanese culture and sceneries   
2018/08/16 15:29
Cheeky tweet by MOFA on China's 'Pooh' ban bears fruit
Cheeky tweet by MOFA on China's 'Pooh' ban bears fruit
2018/08/09 12:53
Taiwan to donate US$250,000 in aid after Indonesia earthquakes 
Taiwan to donate US$250,000 in aid after Indonesia earthquakes 
2018/08/08 18:29