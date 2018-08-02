TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) denied Wednesday that the country’s diplomatic ties with eSwatini are at risk, even though a senior Chinese diplomat said earlier China looked forward to seeing all African leaders taking part in a summit scheduled next month in Beijing.

“This is an exaggerated issue,” said Wu, emphasizing that he just had a luncheon with eSwatini Foreign Minister Mgwagwa Gamedze hours ago and that they discussed how to strengthen bilateral relations.

The ministry has not made any announcement about the visit of the eSwaitini foreign minister to Taiwan. Speaking of eSwatinit’s position, Gamedze declined to make a comment but said he will have a clearer picture after meeting with the king next Monday, reported Reuters on Wednesday.

eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is Taiwan’s only ally in Africa, after Burkina Faso severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China in May.

In a campaign to isolate Taiwan and diminish the country’s international presence, China has been poaching the country’s allies. Following the rupture of formal relations with the Central American nation, El Salvador, on Tuesday, Taiwan currently has only 17 diplomatic allies, including the Vatican.

Speaking on Wednesday about the summit between China and its African allies, Chen Xiaodong (陳曉東), assistant foreign minister of China, said Beijing looks forward to seeing all African countries participate in the big event, with none left behind. “I believe this target can, in the not too distant future, be realized.”