|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|88
|39
|.693
|—
|New York
|79
|46
|.632
|8
|Tampa Bay
|65
|61
|.516
|22½
|Toronto
|57
|69
|.452
|30½
|Baltimore
|37
|89
|.294
|50½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|52
|.584
|—
|Minnesota
|60
|65
|.480
|13
|Detroit
|52
|74
|.413
|21½
|Chicago
|47
|78
|.376
|26
|Kansas City
|38
|88
|.302
|35½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|76
|50
|.603
|—
|Oakland
|76
|50
|.603
|—
|Seattle
|72
|55
|.567
|4½
|Los Angeles
|63
|64
|.496
|13½
|Texas
|56
|72
|.438
|21
___
|Monday's Games
Toronto 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 1, Kansas City 0
Oakland 9, Texas 0
Seattle 7, Houston 4
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 8, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 6, Boston 3
Detroit 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Miami 1, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 6, Texas 0
Houston 3, Seattle 2
|Wednesday's Games
Baltimore (Hess 2-7) at Toronto (Pannone 0-0), 12:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-9) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 9-6) at Oakland (Jackson 4-2), 3:35 p.m.
Houston (Morton 12-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 12-8), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-5) at Detroit (Liriano 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6) at Boston (Johnson 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 6-11) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 8-8) at Miami (Richards 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Despaigne 2-1) at Arizona (Buchholz 6-2), 9:40 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at Boston (Price 13-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 5-14) at Detroit (Boyd 7-11), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-11) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 5-2) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 8:10 p.m.