TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A headless male corpse was discovered today on a river embankment near the Zhongzheng Bridge in New Taipei City's Yonghe Distrct, and he has been identified as a Canadian male English teacher, reported Liberty Times.

After a preliminary police investigation, the deceased has been identified as a 43-year-old male Canadian English cram school teacher named "Ryan," who had been teaching in Taiwan for over 10 years, according to Apple Daily.

At around 1 p.m. today the man's remains were discovered lying on the bank of a river near the baseball stadium in Zhongzheng Riverside Park, outside the lower levee of Zhongzheng Bridge in New Taipei City's Yonghe District, reported ETtoday. The body was found to be missing the head and all four limbs.

A friend said that the last time he saw him alive was on Sunday, when they played video games together. In an attempt to contact him today, the friend called him but found he was not answering his phone.

As he was known to frequently walk his dog along the river near Zhongzheng Bridge, the friend tried to search for him there. Once he arrived at the man's usual spot, he found his dog, but could not find the owner.

After continuing to search along the riverbank, he found the man's body lying in a puddle next to the river.

Police said they found blood stains on the bicycle path along the river, possibly where the mans remains had been carried by the murder suspect before being dumped into the river. Nearby, the police then found three bags containing all of the man's missing remains, including his severed head and limbs.



Screencapture of ​Google Map of location where body was found.