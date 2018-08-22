  1. Home
Taiwan donates US$250k to Indonesia earthquake relief effort

Taiwan follows through on past pledge to support Indonesia in aftermath of Lombok earthquake

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/22 15:32
Chen Chung, left, Ginandjar Kartasasmita, center, Lai Wei-hsin, right.

Chen Chung, left, Ginandjar Kartasasmita, center, Lai Wei-hsin, right. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan government has followed through with its past pledge, and donated US$250,000 (NT$7.68 million) to the Indonesian government for disaster relief, after the Lombok earthquakes in July-August 2018, reported CNA.

The donation was made by Taiwan's representative to Indonesia, Chen Chung (陳忠) to the Indonesian Red Cross acting Chair, Ginandjar Kartasasmita, and the money will be used on emergency vehicles and healthcare infrastructure.

A spate of earthquakes from July 29 to August 19 killed over 436 people and caused at least US$342 million in damage on Lombok island, West Nusa Tenggara province. Government figures suggest that at least 350,000 people have been displaced.

Taiwan pledged to donate the sum earlier this month, saying it would determine the most effective way to allocate the funds.

Chen told CNA that the donation will target urgently needed medical and water supplies in the disaster area, with a water truck and 10 water storage tanks expected to be bought.

The donation will also be used in the purchase of two ambulances and a medical clinic, Chen added.  

Chen expressed his concern over the disaster, and pledged Taiwan's support of the Indonesian Red Cross to carry out relief efforts.

Indonesian-based Taiwanese businessman Lai Wei-hsin (賴維信) also donated NT$1.95 million to the Indonesian Red Cross, on behalf of the Taiwanese community in Indonesia. This donation will be used to directly help people in the affected area, according to CNA.
Taiwan-Indonesia relations
Lombok
natural disaster
earthquake

