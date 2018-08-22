TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The grassroots Taiwanese-American advocacy group Keep Taiwan Free has declared today (Aug. 22) "Taiwan Day of Action 8/22" and is encouraging netizens of the world to protest changing of the name of Taipei to "Taipei, China" on on the corporate websites of U.S. airlines.
On their Facebook page, the group has uploaded an event scheduled for titled "Taiwan Day of Action 8/22." In the wake of the acquiescing of United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines to pressure from China to change the name of Taipei to "Taipei, China" on the drop down menus of their websites, the group is advocating that netizens "educate three U.S. airlines and to pressure them to change their policy back to what it was prior to these changes."
Instead of staging an outdoor protest, the group calls for concerned citizens of the world to call the customer service hotlines, fill out contact forms or send letters to American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines. They also include an email template which they welcome netizens to copy and paste and send to the companies.
The organization's goal for the event is to encourage at least 300 netizens to send "feedback" to the three U.S. airlines on the same day.
What started as the"Committee of Admission of Taiwan to the United Nations" in 1992 in an effort to promote Taiwan's admission into the UN, has since become the United Nations Membership for Taiwan – Keep Taiwan Free Movement, or simply Keep Taiwan Free. It is a grassroots coalition that advocates for Taiwan's freedom and democracy and is co-directed by Taiwanese American Jenny Wang (汪采羿).
The event lists the following contact information for the three major U.S. carriers which caved to China:
American Airlines
Changed to TPE International, KHH International
Customer Service #
800-882-8880
Contact form: https://www.aa.com/contact/forms?topic=ACS#/
If applicable, leverage your AAdvantage Program account
Write to AA
4255 Amon Carter Blvd
MD 2400
Fort Worth, TX 76155-2503
Delta Air Lines
Left airports in (City,) format. Did not include country name.
Customer Care #
1-800-455-2720
404-773-0305
Corporate HQ #
404-715-2600
Contact form: https://www.delta.com/contactus/commentComplaint
If applicable, leverage your SkyMiles Program account
Write to Delta
Delta Air Lines Inc.
PO Box 20706
Atlanta, GA 30320
United
Includes only airport code, no country
United Customer Contact #:
1-800-UNITED-1 (1-800-864-8331)
Contact form: https://www.united.com/…/con…/Contact/customer/default.aspx…
If applicable, leverage your Mileage Plus account
Write to United
United Airlines Inc
233 S. Wacker Drive
Chicago, IL 60606
The group also included the following email template it recommended sending to these corporations:
You can use the following template. Don’t forget to BCC your friends when you’re sending emails to multiple people. Data privacy ;)
Hello friends and family,
Please forward this email.
If we can get 300 people to send feedback to United, American, and Delta on the same day, we can make a difference!! It takes 3 minutes to click those links (provided below) and fill out your comments on August 22 (Wed).
Let's do our part to protect Taiwan's status! Please set your calendar and help us on Aug 22.
Background
Recently, three US airlines - United, Delta, and American - have caved in to China's demand to change how they refer to Taiwan; to not refer Taiwan as a non-Chinese territory. This means that they have changed their websites so that Taipei is not listed as a city in Taiwan. Many other international airlines have gone so far as to list Taipei as: "Taipei, China".
What can you do?
On Wednesday, August 22, across the country Taiwanese American community members and allies are submitting comments to the 3 airlines, expressing our frustration by:
Educating the airlines that compiling to China’s demand is factually incorrect
Demanding the airlines to change their policy
Our goal- MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD
Our goal is to educate the three U.S. airlines and to pressure them to change their policy back to what it was prior to these changes. As you know, businesses have changed their policies due to consumer pressure. Make your voice heard and submit your comments on August 22!
Sample complaint:
Below please find a sample complaint. Please tweak the complaint to fit your voice and concerns. Companies value your voice versus a static formed letter.
I have been a X status for X years [I travel X amount on a yearly basis]. I have been reading the disturbing news on China trying to force [insert airline to change Taiwan's country status to belonging to China. If [insert airline] does not restate Taiwan to being classified as its own country, I will never fly your airline again. This policy change would be similar to Russia asking all airlines to refer to Ukraine as a "province of Russia". It's simply not a fact. Taiwan is an independent country that has its own President, its own democratic voting system, its own currency, and its own constitution.
It's very easy to submit your feedback! It will take less than 3 minutes for all 3 airlines!!