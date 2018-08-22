TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The grassroots Taiwanese-American advocacy group Keep Taiwan Free has declared today (Aug. 22) "Taiwan Day of Action 8/22" and is encouraging netizens of the world to protest changing of the name of Taipei to "Taipei, China" on on the corporate websites of U.S. airlines.

On their Facebook page, the group has uploaded an event scheduled for titled "Taiwan Day of Action 8/22." In the wake of the acquiescing of United Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines to pressure from China to change the name of Taipei to "Taipei, China" on the drop down menus of their websites, the group is advocating that netizens "educate three U.S. airlines and to pressure them to change their policy back to what it was prior to these changes."

Instead of staging an outdoor protest, the group calls for concerned citizens of the world to call the customer service hotlines, fill out contact forms or send letters to American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines. They also include an email template which they welcome netizens to copy and paste and send to the companies.

The organization's goal for the event is to encourage at least 300 netizens to send "feedback" to the three U.S. airlines on the same day.



(Image from Keep Taiwan Free Facebook page)

What started as the"Committee of Admission of Taiwan to the United Nations" in 1992 in an effort to promote Taiwan's admission into the UN, has since become the United Nations Membership for Taiwan – Keep Taiwan Free Movement, or simply Keep Taiwan Free. It is a grassroots coalition that advocates for Taiwan's freedom and democracy and is co-directed by Taiwanese American Jenny Wang (汪采羿).

The event lists the following contact information for the three major U.S. carriers which caved to China:

AIRLINE CONTACT INFO: American Airlines

Changed to TPE International, KHH International

Customer Service #

800-882-8880

Contact form: https://www.aa.com/contact/forms?topic=ACS#/

If applicable, leverage your AAdvantage Program account

Write to AA

4255 Amon Carter Blvd

MD 2400

Fort Worth, TX 76155-2503 Delta Air Lines

Left airports in (City,) format. Did not include country name.

Customer Care #

1-800-455-2720

404-773-0305

Corporate HQ #

404-715-2600

Contact form: https://www.delta.com/contactus/commentComplaint

If applicable, leverage your SkyMiles Program account

Write to Delta

Delta Air Lines Inc.

PO Box 20706

Atlanta, GA 30320 United

Includes only airport code, no country

United Customer Contact #:

1-800-UNITED-1 (1-800-864-8331)

Contact form: https://www.united.com/…/con…/Contact/customer/default.aspx…

If applicable, leverage your Mileage Plus account

Write to United

United Airlines Inc

233 S. Wacker Drive

Chicago, IL 60606

The group also included the following email template it recommended sending to these corporations: