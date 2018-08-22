Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|000—2
|7
|2
|Toronto
|110
|330
|00x—8
|12
|0
Bundy, Meisinger (5), Scott (6), Carroll (7) and Joseph; Gaviglio, Petricka (8), Shafer (9) and Maile. W_Gaviglio 3-6. L_Bundy 7-12. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (2). Toronto, McKinney (1), Smoak (19), Diaz (16), Morales (17).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|202
|110—6
|13
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|300—3
|5
|0
Bieber, Cimber (7), A.Miller (8), Hand (9) and Gomes; Eovaldi, Kelly (6), Workman (7), Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (9) and Leon, Swihart. W_Bieber 7-2. L_Eovaldi 5-5. Sv_Hand (29). HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (12), Cabrera (6).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|201
|00x—4
|14
|0
Sparkman, B.Smith (5), McCarthy (8) and Perez; Snell, Kolarek (7), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Snell 15-5. L_Sparkman 0-2. Sv_Romo (17). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (5). Tampa Bay, Adames (7).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|200
|003—5
|10
|2
|Chicago
|010
|000
|100—2
|6
|1
Berrios, Moya (6), May (8), Rogers (9) and Wilson, Garver; Kopech, Avilan (3), J.Gomez (4), Cedeno (6), Covey (7), Fry (9) and Narvaez. W_May 2-0. L_Covey 4-11. Sv_Rogers (2). HRs_Chicago, Delmonico (6), Moncada (16).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Oakland
|100
|012
|20x—6
|12
|0
Jurado, Moore (6) and Kiner-Falefa; B.Anderson, Familia (8), Trivino (9) and Phegley. W_B.Anderson 3-3. L_Jurado 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Davis (38).
___
|Houston
|001
|101
|000—3
|10
|0
|Seattle
|001
|000
|010—2
|9
|0
Peacock, Valdez (2), J.Smith (7), Osuna (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi, Maldonado; Vincent, Detwiler (3), Duke (9) and Herrmann, Zunino. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Detwiler 0-1. Sv_Rondon (14). HRs_Houston, Reddick (13).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|00x—2
|11
|1
Hendricks, Chavez (8) and Contreras; Zimmermann, VerHagen (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 6-5. L_Hendricks 9-10. Sv_Greene (27). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (19).
___
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|001—2
|9
|1
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Tanaka, Britton (7), Betances (8), Green (9), Holder (10), Cole (11), A.Chapman (12) and Au.Romine, Higashioka; Lopez, Guerrero (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9), Rucinski (10), Ja.Guerra (12) and Realmuto. W_Cole 4-1. L_Ja.Guerra 1-1. Sv_Kahnle (1). HRs_Miami, Dean (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|200—4
|10
|1
|Arizona
|202
|000
|001—5
|8
|0
Pena, Alvarez (7), J.Anderson (8), Bedrosian (9) and R.Rivera, F.Arcia; Corbin, Hirano (7), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Boxberger (9) and Mathis, Murphy. W_Boxberger 2-4. L_Bedrosian 5-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Marte (5). Arizona, Peralta (24).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|001—3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|24x—6
|9
|0
Stratton, Dyson (7), Watson (8) and Hundley; Matz, Oswalt (6), Lugo (9) and Plawecki. W_Oswalt 3-2. L_Watson 4-5. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (13). New York, Conforto (18).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|301—6
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
Gausman, Sobotka (9) and Suzuki, Flowers; Nova, Feliz (7), Holmes (8) and Cervelli. W_Gausman 8-9. L_Nova 7-8. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson 2 (12). Pittsburgh, Polanco (20).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|004
|000—
|4
|8
|0
|Washington
|010
|005
|13x—10
|14
|1
Velasquez, Neris (5), Arano (5), Morgan (6), Ramos (7), Rios (8) and Alfaro; Roark, Grace (4), Cordero (6), Collins (7), J.Miller (7), Glover (8), Suero (8), K.Herrera (9) and Wieters. W_Cordero 1-0. L_Arano 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Quinn (1). Washington, Stevenson (1), Difo (4), Zimmerman (11).
___
|San Diego
|210
|001
|000—4
|11
|2
|Colorado
|002
|010
|000—3
|7
|1
Erlin, Stock (6), Castillo (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; T.Anderson, Oberg (7), Oh (8), Ottavino (9) and Iannetta. W_Erlin 3-3. L_T.Anderson 6-6. Sv_Yates (5). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (10), Hosmer (13). Colorado, Iannetta (9).
___
|Cincinnati
|003
|400
|002—9
|14
|0
|Milwaukee
|401
|000
|020—7
|13
|2
Romano, Lorenzen (6), C.Reed (7), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Ju.Guerra, Burnes (6), T.Williams (9), Jennings (9), Knebel (9) and Kratz, Pina. W_R.Iglesias 2-1. L_Jennings 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (19). Milwaukee, Shaw (26), Schoop (1).
___
|St. Louis
|003
|000
|200—5
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|100—2
|9
|1
Poncedeleon, Weaver (5), Shreve (7), C.Martinez (7), Norris (9) and Molina; Ryu, Floro (5), Hudson (7), Alexander (8), Ferguson (9) and Grandal. W_Weaver 7-11. L_Ryu 3-1. Sv_Norris (26). HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (16), Molina (16). Los Angeles, Machado (5).