Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 010 010 000—2 7 2 Toronto 110 330 00x—8 12 0

Bundy, Meisinger (5), Scott (6), Carroll (7) and Joseph; Gaviglio, Petricka (8), Shafer (9) and Maile. W_Gaviglio 3-6. L_Bundy 7-12. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (2). Toronto, McKinney (1), Smoak (19), Diaz (16), Morales (17).

___

Cleveland 000 202 110—6 13 1 Boston 000 000 300—3 5 0

Bieber, Cimber (7), A.Miller (8), Hand (9) and Gomes; Eovaldi, Kelly (6), Workman (7), Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (9) and Leon, Swihart. W_Bieber 7-2. L_Eovaldi 5-5. Sv_Hand (29). HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (12), Cabrera (6).

___

Kansas City 000 010 000—1 8 0 Tampa Bay 010 201 00x—4 14 0

Sparkman, B.Smith (5), McCarthy (8) and Perez; Snell, Kolarek (7), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Snell 15-5. L_Sparkman 0-2. Sv_Romo (17). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (5). Tampa Bay, Adames (7).

___

Minnesota 000 200 003—5 10 2 Chicago 010 000 100—2 6 1

Berrios, Moya (6), May (8), Rogers (9) and Wilson, Garver; Kopech, Avilan (3), J.Gomez (4), Cedeno (6), Covey (7), Fry (9) and Narvaez. W_May 2-0. L_Covey 4-11. Sv_Rogers (2). HRs_Chicago, Delmonico (6), Moncada (16).

___

Texas 000 000 000—0 2 1 Oakland 100 012 20x—6 12 0

Jurado, Moore (6) and Kiner-Falefa; B.Anderson, Familia (8), Trivino (9) and Phegley. W_B.Anderson 3-3. L_Jurado 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Davis (38).

___

Houston 001 101 000—3 10 0 Seattle 001 000 010—2 9 0

Peacock, Valdez (2), J.Smith (7), Osuna (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi, Maldonado; Vincent, Detwiler (3), Duke (9) and Herrmann, Zunino. W_Valdez 1-0. L_Detwiler 0-1. Sv_Rondon (14). HRs_Houston, Reddick (13).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 000 001 000—1 8 0 Detroit 200 000 00x—2 11 1

Hendricks, Chavez (8) and Contreras; Zimmermann, VerHagen (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 6-5. L_Hendricks 9-10. Sv_Greene (27). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (19).

___

New York 000 100 000 001—2 9 1 Miami 000 010 000 000—1 7 0

(12 innings)

Tanaka, Britton (7), Betances (8), Green (9), Holder (10), Cole (11), A.Chapman (12) and Au.Romine, Higashioka; Lopez, Guerrero (7), Conley (8), Steckenrider (9), Rucinski (10), Ja.Guerra (12) and Realmuto. W_Cole 4-1. L_Ja.Guerra 1-1. Sv_Kahnle (1). HRs_Miami, Dean (2).

___

Los Angeles 002 000 200—4 10 1 Arizona 202 000 001—5 8 0

Pena, Alvarez (7), J.Anderson (8), Bedrosian (9) and R.Rivera, F.Arcia; Corbin, Hirano (7), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Boxberger (9) and Mathis, Murphy. W_Boxberger 2-4. L_Bedrosian 5-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Marte (5). Arizona, Peralta (24).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 200 000 001—3 5 0 New York 000 000 24x—6 9 0

Stratton, Dyson (7), Watson (8) and Hundley; Matz, Oswalt (6), Lugo (9) and Plawecki. W_Oswalt 3-2. L_Watson 4-5. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (13). New York, Conforto (18).

___

Atlanta 000 020 301—6 8 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 001—1 5 0

Gausman, Sobotka (9) and Suzuki, Flowers; Nova, Feliz (7), Holmes (8) and Cervelli. W_Gausman 8-9. L_Nova 7-8. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson 2 (12). Pittsburgh, Polanco (20).

___

Philadelphia 000 004 000— 4 8 0 Washington 010 005 13x—10 14 1

Velasquez, Neris (5), Arano (5), Morgan (6), Ramos (7), Rios (8) and Alfaro; Roark, Grace (4), Cordero (6), Collins (7), J.Miller (7), Glover (8), Suero (8), K.Herrera (9) and Wieters. W_Cordero 1-0. L_Arano 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Quinn (1). Washington, Stevenson (1), Difo (4), Zimmerman (11).

___

San Diego 210 001 000—4 11 2 Colorado 002 010 000—3 7 1

Erlin, Stock (6), Castillo (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; T.Anderson, Oberg (7), Oh (8), Ottavino (9) and Iannetta. W_Erlin 3-3. L_T.Anderson 6-6. Sv_Yates (5). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (10), Hosmer (13). Colorado, Iannetta (9).

___

Cincinnati 003 400 002—9 14 0 Milwaukee 401 000 020—7 13 2

Romano, Lorenzen (6), C.Reed (7), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Ju.Guerra, Burnes (6), T.Williams (9), Jennings (9), Knebel (9) and Kratz, Pina. W_R.Iglesias 2-1. L_Jennings 4-5. HRs_Cincinnati, Gennett (19). Milwaukee, Shaw (26), Schoop (1).

___

St. Louis 003 000 200—5 7 1 Los Angeles 010 000 100—2 9 1

Poncedeleon, Weaver (5), Shreve (7), C.Martinez (7), Norris (9) and Molina; Ryu, Floro (5), Hudson (7), Alexander (8), Ferguson (9) and Grandal. W_Weaver 7-11. L_Ryu 3-1. Sv_Norris (26). HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (16), Molina (16). Los Angeles, Machado (5).