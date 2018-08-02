TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The U.S. newspaper, Washington Post on Aug. 20 released an article claiming that Taiwan’s political fate may be entirely dependent on Trump’s unpredictable decision-making strategies.



A recent article from the Post suggests that despite being surrounded by many “friends of Taiwan” in the administration, Trump is ultimately concerned with making deals for short term gains, and has no deep commitment to democratic values, or to supporting a free Taiwan.



The author at the Post says that despite the pro-U.S. stance of the Tsai administration, and important legislation which has warmed ties between Taipei and Washington considerably, the article claims the situation may still radically shift suddenly if Trump finds it in his interest to abandon support for an independent Taiwan.



The article “Taiwan’s precarious role in the US-China Spat” assumes that improving ties between Taiwan and the U.S. are only a consequence of Trump’s current antagonism towards China in the realm of trade.

By dint of this reasoning, the author restates the position that Trump is only “playing the Taiwan card” to get what he wants from Beijing, and has no genuine interest in Taiwan, outside of its use as a bargaining chip.



The piece notes that during President Tsai’s visit to Houston she received official police escort, and was invited to tour the NASA facilities in Houston.



The police guard, in Beijing’s view, allocated the status of visiting world leader to Tsai, and the visit to NASA was also an insult to China, because Chinese officials have been barred from touring NASA facilities or cooperating with the organization in any official capacity since 2011.



Therefore, from Beijing’s view, the visit to NASA may have been viewed as a subtle, but clear admission that the U.S. does not recognize Taiwan as part of China.



But according to the author, Adam Taylor, none of that may matter, because provoking Beijing may serve the President strategically in the future, when he can use Taiwan as a bargaining chip to offer Beijing what it wants most.

Others have speculated that keeping the other party continuously guessing is a key part of Trump’s approach to “making deals.”



Taylor supposes that the denuclearization of North Korea may factor heavily into a potential negation that would forfeit Taiwan to Beijing.



Trump’s unpredictability will likely continue to keep the world on its toes and offer outright surprises at times, but the analysis of the Washington Post does not recognize the strategic importance of Taiwan’s geographic position with regards to the current security architecture of the U.S. alliances in the Pacific.



Trump may find it expedient to distance himself politically from Taiwan in certain aspects to get what he wants from China, but realistically, the generals at the Pentagon, and U.S. National Security Chiefs, not to mention the nation of Japan, remain firmly in opposition to any deals that would outright abandon Taiwan to political annexation by China.