WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump largely ignored the criminal proceedings against two onetime members of his inner circle during a rally Tuesday night in Charleston, West Virginia.

Instead, Trump revisited favorite topics like tax cuts and his proposed Space Force to the cheers of supporters. He said he feels badly for both men but also asked "where's the collusion?" — a reference to the special counsel's investigation of Russia's election meddling and possible ties to the Trump campaign.

Legal experts say the case of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen places the president in the most jeopardy. In court the longtime personal "fixer" for Trump acknowledged Trump's role in a scheme to pay off women who accused the future president of sexual misconduct.