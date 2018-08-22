President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he steps off Air Force One, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to the media as he steps off Air Force One, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex B
President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2
A group of coal miners are seen before President Trump takes the stage at a rally by President Trump in support of the Senate candidacy of Attorney Ge
A supporter holds a sign aloft before President Trump takes the stage at a rally in support of the Senate candidacy of Attorney General Patrick Morris
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, W.Va. (Craig Hudson/Charleston Ga
President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone for West Virginia Attorney General and GOP Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey during a rally, Tuesday, Au
President Donald Trump points at a supporter at a rally in support of the GOP Senate candidacy of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Tuesday, Aug. 21,
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up after speaking during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump points to a supporter after speaking during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republican Senate candidate, current West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a rally Tuesday,
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Civic Center in Charleston W.Va. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert)
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Civic Center in Charleston W.Va. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert)
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at the Civic Center in Charleston W.Va. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert)
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump largely ignored the criminal proceedings against two onetime members of his inner circle during a rally Tuesday night in Charleston, West Virginia.
Instead, Trump revisited favorite topics like tax cuts and his proposed Space Force to the cheers of supporters. He said he feels badly for both men but also asked "where's the collusion?" — a reference to the special counsel's investigation of Russia's election meddling and possible ties to the Trump campaign.
Legal experts say the case of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen places the president in the most jeopardy. In court the longtime personal "fixer" for Trump acknowledged Trump's role in a scheme to pay off women who accused the future president of sexual misconduct.