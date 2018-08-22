  1. Home
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles NE Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/22 12:34
CWB map of today's quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County today at 12:23 p.m., according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the quake was located 34.1 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a shallow depth of 13.2 kilometers. 

An intensity level of 2 was felt in New Taipei City and Yilan County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 
