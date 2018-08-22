  1. Home
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/22 12:05
NEW YORK (AP) — The unveiling of federal criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer came with drama as attorney Michael Cohen went farther than prosecutors were willing to go in pointing fingers.

Not only did Cohen plead guilty to all eight charges on Tuesday in federal court in New York City, but he directly implicated the president in the payment of hush money to two women who claim they had affairs with him.

Cohen could get about four to five years in prison as part of the deal reached with federal prosecutors.

He's scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.