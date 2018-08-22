Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemmin
Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemmin
Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, departs following his appearance in Federal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohe
Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, departs following his appearance in Federal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohe
Michael Cohen, former lawyer to President Donald Trump, departs following his appearance in Federal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohe
Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves federal court after reaching a plea agreement in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2
Michael Cohen leaves Federal court, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemmin
In this court room drawing, Michael Cohen stands to plead guilty, flanked by Assistant US Attorney Andrea Griswold, left, and Cohen's attorney Guy Pet
In this court room drawing, Michael Cohen swears that his statements will be truthful during a hearing at federal court in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 21,
In this court room drawing, defendant Michael Cohen is seated at center as Assistant US attorney Andrea Griswold outlined all the charges against him
NEW YORK (AP) — The unveiling of federal criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer came with drama as attorney Michael Cohen went farther than prosecutors were willing to go in pointing fingers.
Not only did Cohen plead guilty to all eight charges on Tuesday in federal court in New York City, but he directly implicated the president in the payment of hush money to two women who claim they had affairs with him.
Cohen could get about four to five years in prison as part of the deal reached with federal prosecutors.
He's scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12.