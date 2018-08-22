TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's EVA Air and Mexico's Interjet Airlines have signed a service share agreement, whereby flights between the two nations will now be easier, and EVA Air customers are now able to access 55 more destinations via Interjet.

Customers can now simultaneously use each airline's services, without the need to re-check baggage or collect separate tickets.

EVA Air is currently in a period of expansion, and began direct flights to Chiang Mai, Thailand in July. Interjet is Mexico's third largest airline, and was previously awarded Mexico's best low-cost airline by Skytrax.

"We are very excited to announce this important interline agreement between Interjet Airlines and EVA Air," said José Luis Garza, General Director for Interjet Airlines in a press release.

"With our EVA Air agreement, we can now offer the convenience of purchasing a single ticket for flights on either airline, checking bags at origination to their final destination, and easy connections at the airports served by both carriers along with greater connectivity to more of the world," he added.