Taiwan flag features at Asian Games cycling road race

Taiwan flag features on official signage at 2018 Asian Games cycling road race in Subang, Indonesia

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/22 11:30
Taiwan flag on official signage at 2018 Asian Games. (Image courtesy of 申騰美利達車隊Team Senter-Merida Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's national flag featured prominently on official signage during the 2018 Asian Games cycling road race from August 22-24, despite Taiwan competing under its imposed olympic name and flag of "Chinese Taipei."

The Taiwan flag was featured alongside all other national flags of the cycling competitors, on the start line signage.

The cycling road competition will include one time trial and one longer race, for both males and females, and will be held on the streets of Subang, West Java from August 22 to 24.


Due to China's active objections, Taiwan participates in most international sporting events under the name "Chinese Taipei" and is represented under a different flag to Taiwan's national flag.

There is strong public opinion against the "Chinese Taipei" name, and a campaign to gather 281,000 signatures to trigger a referendum on the issue is expected to reach its target, with a view for Taiwan to compete as "Taiwan" at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Asian Games 2018
Chinese Taipei
Taiwan flag

