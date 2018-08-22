Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 010 010 000—2 7 2 Toronto 110 330 00x—8 12 0

Bundy, Meisinger (5), Scott (6), Carroll (7) and Joseph; Gaviglio, Petricka (8), Shafer (9) and Maile. W_Gaviglio 3-6. L_Bundy 7-12. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (2). Toronto, McKinney (1), Smoak (19), Diaz (16), Morales (17).

___

Cleveland 000 202 110—6 13 1 Boston 000 000 300—3 5 0

Bieber, Cimber (7), Miller (8), Hand (9) and Gomes; Eovaldi, Kelly (6), Workman (7), Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (9) and Leon, Swihart. W_Bieber 7-2. L_Eovaldi 5-5. Sv_Hand (29). HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (12), Cabrera (6).

___

Kansas City 000 010 000—1 8 0 Tampa Bay 010 201 00x—4 14 0

Sparkman, B.Smith (5), McCarthy (8) and Perez; Snell, Kolarek (7), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Snell 15-5. L_Sparkman 0-2. Sv_Romo (17). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (5). Tampa Bay, Adames (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 000 001 000—1 8 0 Detroit 200 000 00x—2 11 1

Hendricks, Chavez (8) and Contreras; Zimmermann, VerHagen (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 6-5. L_Hendricks 9-10. Sv_Greene (27). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 200 000 001—3 5 0 New York 000 000 24x—6 9 0

Stratton, Dyson (7), Watson (8) and Hundley; Matz, Oswalt (6), Lugo (9) and Plawecki. W_Oswalt 3-2. L_Watson 4-5. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (13). New York, Conforto (18).