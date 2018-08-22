Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|000—2
|7
|2
|Toronto
|110
|330
|00x—8
|12
|0
Bundy, Meisinger (5), Scott (6), Carroll (7) and Joseph; Gaviglio, Petricka (8), Shafer (9) and Maile. W_Gaviglio 3-6. L_Bundy 7-12. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (2). Toronto, McKinney (1), Smoak (19), Diaz (16), Morales (17).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|202
|110—6
|13
|1
|Boston
|000
|000
|300—3
|5
|0
Bieber, Cimber (7), Miller (8), Hand (9) and Gomes; Eovaldi, Kelly (6), Workman (7), Thornburg (8), Pomeranz (9) and Leon, Swihart. W_Bieber 7-2. L_Eovaldi 5-5. Sv_Hand (29). HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (12), Cabrera (6).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|201
|00x—4
|14
|0
Sparkman, B.Smith (5), McCarthy (8) and Perez; Snell, Kolarek (7), Roe (8), Romo (9) and Perez. W_Snell 15-5. L_Sparkman 0-2. Sv_Romo (17). HRs_Kansas City, O'Hearn (5). Tampa Bay, Adames (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|00x—2
|11
|1
Hendricks, Chavez (8) and Contreras; Zimmermann, VerHagen (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Zimmermann 6-5. L_Hendricks 9-10. Sv_Greene (27). HRs_Chicago, Rizzo (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|001—3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|24x—6
|9
|0
Stratton, Dyson (7), Watson (8) and Hundley; Matz, Oswalt (6), Lugo (9) and Plawecki. W_Oswalt 3-2. L_Watson 4-5. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (13). New York, Conforto (18).