TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to the news that Taiwan had cut ties with El Salvador as it prepared to switch its allegiance to China, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) announced on Twitter yesterday that he would propose amendment to end U.S. aid for the impoverished banana republic.

Yesterday (Aug. 21), Taiwan announced that it would sever diplomatic ties with El Salvador in advance of its anticipated switch to China, after Taiwan refused to foot the bill for the Port of La Union project and the presidential election scheduled in February, 2019.

In response to a Taiwan News article which cited a warning by U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Jean Manes that the Port of La Union project could include a massive military base, Rubio questioned on Twitter yesterday why the U.S. should give the country so much foreign aid given that the "Pro-Maduro Pro-Ortega & Pro-China leftist government is always against the U.S. on everything." He then announced that he would start the groundwork on cutting aid to El Salvador by saying, "Today I will begin work to end that."

#ElSalvador is under the control of a Pro-Maduro Pro-Ortega & Pro-#China leftist government that is always against the U.S. on everything. Why should we keep sending them so much foreign aid? Today I will begin work to end that. https://t.co/7Xcw4rhIUd — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 2018年8月21日

Seven hours later, he posted another Tweet saying that he was joining forces with Senator Cory Gardner (R-Co.) to draft an amendment to sever U.S. foreign aid for El Salvador in retaliation "after their leftist government decided to abandon Taiwan in favor of China. He also mentioned that he had just spoke with President Trump only minutes ago about cutting aid.

I have joined @SenCoryGardner in an amendment to end foreign aid to #ElSalvador after their leftist government decided to abandon #Taiwan in favor of #China. I also spoke to @realdonaldtrump about cutting off their aid just a few minutes ago. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 2018年8月21日

Rubio then posted the Spanish translation of his tweet about the amendment to cut off aid to El Salvador and speaking with Trump on the matter.

Me uní al @SenCoryGardner en una enmienda para terminar con la ayuda extranjera a #ElSalvador después de que su gobierno de izquierda decidiera abandonar a #Taiwán en favor de #China. También hablé con @realdonaldtrump hace unos minutos sobre recortarles la ayuda. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) 2018年8月21日​

As the China-U.S. trade war ratchets up and tensions rise between El Salvador and the U.S. over immigration policies, including the pending deportation of 200,000 Salvadoran migrants, the country's ruling party and former Marxist guerillas group, the FMLN, appears to be poised to embrace Beijing. However, the U.S. has historically had a low tolerance level for foreign military bases in its backyard and the amendment to withdraw foreign aid could be just the beginning of measures to punish the corrupt leftist regime in San Salvador for embracing Beijing.

