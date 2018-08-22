  1. Home
Rubio drafts amendment to end aid for El Salvador after switch from Taiwan to China

Senator Marco Rubio announces on Twitter that he will propose amendment to end US foreign aid for El Salvador

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/22 10:02
Senator Marco Rubio.

Senator Marco Rubio. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to the news that Taiwan had cut ties with El Salvador as it prepared to switch its allegiance to China, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) announced on Twitter yesterday that he would propose amendment to end U.S. aid for the impoverished banana republic.

Yesterday (Aug. 21), Taiwan announced that it would sever diplomatic ties with El Salvador in advance of its anticipated switch to China, after Taiwan refused to foot the bill for the Port of La Union project and the presidential election scheduled in February, 2019. 

In response to a Taiwan News article which cited a warning by U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Jean Manes that the Port of La Union project could include a massive military base, Rubio questioned on Twitter yesterday why the U.S. should give the country so much foreign aid given that the  "Pro-Maduro Pro-Ortega & Pro-China leftist government is always against the U.S. on everything." He then announced that he would start the groundwork on cutting aid to El Salvador by saying, "Today I will begin work to end that."

Seven hours later, he posted another Tweet saying that he was joining forces with Senator Cory Gardner (R-Co.) to draft an amendment to sever U.S. foreign aid for El Salvador in retaliation "after their leftist government decided to abandon Taiwan in favor of China. He also mentioned that he had just spoke with President Trump only minutes ago about cutting aid.

Rubio then posted the Spanish translation of his tweet about the amendment to cut off aid to El Salvador and speaking with Trump on the matter. 

As the China-U.S. trade war ratchets up and tensions rise between El Salvador and the U.S. over immigration policies, including the pending deportation of 200,000 Salvadoran migrants, the country's ruling party and former Marxist guerillas group, the FMLN, appears to be poised to embrace Beijing. However, the U.S. has historically had a low tolerance level for foreign military bases in its backyard and the amendment to withdraw foreign aid could be just the beginning of measures to punish the corrupt leftist regime in San Salvador for embracing Beijing. 
 
