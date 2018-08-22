MIAMI (AP) — Marlins right-hander Jose Urena has dropped his appeal of a six-game suspension for intentionally hitting Atlanta rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch.

Urena began serving the suspension Tuesday. The Marlins, fearful the Braves might retaliate, had already decided Urena wouldn't pitch against them during a four-game series later this week.

Urena is expected to return at Boston on Aug. 28.

He hit Acuna on the left arm with his first pitch, triggering a melee in the Marlins' 5-2 loss in Atlanta last Wednesday. Acuna went into the game having homered in five straight games, including four homers in the three games against Miami — three of them leading off.

Acuna left the game injured but was back in the lineup the next day. Urena was ejected.

Urena pitched the first complete game of his career last Sunday in a win at Washington.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports