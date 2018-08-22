SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal grand jury in California has indicted U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife on corruption charges.

Prosecutors say the panel in San Diego charged the California Republican and his spouse Tuesday with converting more than $250,000 in campaign money to pay for personal expenses, including dental work, fast food, golf outings, and vacations and trips for their family and nearly a dozen relatives.

The 48-page indictment alleges the money was taken between 2009 and 2016. It alleges that the couple concealed the misuse by falsifying campaign finance records, claiming the expenses as being campaign-related.

Asked for comment Tuesday, a representative for Hunter sent an Aug. 6 letter from his attorney, Gregory A. Vega, to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The letter called the indictment process politically motivated.

___

This story has been corrected to show indictment is 48 pages, not 48 counts.