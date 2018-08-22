SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of former NFL player Richie Incognito on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Former NFL player Richie Incognito is out of jail after being arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of an Arizona funeral home.

The 35-year-old Incognito posted a $20,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. He has an Aug. 27 pretrial conference in Scottsdale Municipal Court.

Scottsdale police say Incognito was being held on misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

They say he was at the funeral home Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.

Police say Incognito got upset at the mortuary's staff and "threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot employees."

1:18 p.m.

Authorities say former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito has been arrested on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home.

Scottsdale, Arizona, police say Incognito is being held on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.

They say the 35-year-old Incognito was at the funeral home Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend.

Police say Incognito got upset at the mortuary's staff and "threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot employees."

Incognito attended a Phoenix-area high school before an 11-year NFL career with St. Louis, Miami and Buffalo.

He was suspended by the Dolphins in 2013 for bullying a teammate and arrested last May in Florida for allegedly throwing a dumbbell and tennis ball at another gym patron.