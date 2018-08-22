OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Olympic bronze medalist Kaetlyn Osmond will skip the upcoming figure skating season after becoming the first Canadian woman to win the world championship in 45 years.

The 22-year-old Osmond had already decided to skip the Grand Prix circuit. The three-time Canadian champion announced Tuesday that her break would extend to the entire figure skating season.

Along with her singles bronze at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Osmond was part of the Canadian squad that won team gold. She took the summer off to reflect on her future but plans to travel extensively this fall as part of the Thank You Canada Tour of figure skating stars.

Also taking part in the tour are Olympic champion ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, pairs medalists Eric Radford and Meagan Duhamel, and three-time world champion Patrick Chan.