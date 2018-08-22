CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Latest on Wyoming's primary election (all times local):

11 a.m.

The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office reports that 32,147 ballots were cast in advance of Tuesday's statewide primary election.

Voters could cast early ballots through the mail or in-person leading up to the election, which features races for governor and U.S. Senate.

About 90 percent of the absentee ballots sent by out by county clerks were returned.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. for people who choose to cast ballots in the traditional way.

___

9:40 a.m.

In an unusual move, one of the Republican candidates for Wyoming U.S. Senate seat has withdrawn from the race.

Charlie Hardy withdrew has application for the Republican Party nomination on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the polls opened Tuesday.

Hardy was one of five challengers seeking to unseat incumbent John Barrasso.

But Hardy was never seen as a serious challenger in the primary. He had switched his party affiliation after running unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2014 as a Democrat against Mike Enzi and advocated for policies that were far more liberal than other candidates.

In announcing his withdrawal, Hardy says he was endorsing Jackson businessman Dave Dodson for the job.

___

7:10 a.m.

The polls are open in Wyoming, where voters will choose from among six Republican candidates for governor and decide whether a wealthy outsider has made his case to oust an influential U.S. senator.

The governor's race is Wyoming's most contested since 2010, when Matt Mead won 29 percent of the vote to beat six others in the Republican primary.

This year, the largest share of Republican governor votes could go to any of at least four candidates, including investor and philanthropist Foster Friess, State Treasurer Mark Gordon, attorney Harriet Hageman and businessman Sam Galeotos.

In the Republican U.S. senate primary, Jackson Hole business investor Dave Dodson has tapped at least $1 million of his own funds to try to oust incumbent Sen. John Barrasso.