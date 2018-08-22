MILAN (AP) — The board of Autostrade per l'Italia says it can build a new, steel bridge to replace the reinforced concrete structure that collapsed last week in about eight months.

The board of the private company that controls the Morandi Bridge said after an extraordinary meeting Tuesday, one week after the deadly collapse that killed 43, that the new bridge would be built "in steel according to the most modern technologies."

The rebuilding of the bridge would be part of 500 million euros ($576 million) in spending by the company that includes rebuilding the bridge, paying for new roadways to handle traffic in the meantime, and initiatives to help the families of the victims and also those who have been displaced because of concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.