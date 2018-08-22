DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a Colorado man in the disappearance of his family (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

The father of a pregnant Colorado woman who police say was killed, along with her two daughters, by her husband sobbed with his face in his hands as a judge read formal charges against the accused.

Shanann Watts' father, Frank Rzucek Sr., shook visibly Tuesday as District Judge Marcelo Kopcow read the formal charges against Christopher Watts.

Shanann's brother, Frank Rzucek Jr., rubbed his father's shoulders and glared unflinchingly at his brother-in-law. A bailiff stood between them.

Christopher Watts stoically answered "Yes sir" as the judge asked whether he understood the murder and other felony charges against him and the penalties they carry, including the death penalty.

Christopher Watts is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Shanann, and 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

Watts didn't enter pleas Tuesday. The judge set the next hearing for Nov. 16.

___

10 p.m.

A Colorado man is due back in court Tuesday to formally learn that he has been charged with the murders of his pregnant wife and two daughters.

Christopher Watts also faces charges of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. It is not clear whether he will enter a plea during the court appearance.

A court filing unsealed Monday says Watts admitted to police that he killed his wife. But he said he strangled her in "a rage" when he discovered she had strangled their two daughters after he sought a separation.

The document says the 33-year-old man then drove his wife and daughters' bodies to an oil work site where he buried 34-year-old Shanann Watts and put the bodies of 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste inside an oil tank.

Watts is being held without bail.