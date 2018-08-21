AMSTERDAM (AP) — The family of Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri says his condition is improving, more than a year after he collapsed during a friendly match and suffered severe brain damage.

In an interview with Dutch national broadcaster NOS that aired over the weekend, Nouri's brother says the family has not given up hope of a full recovery.

Abderrahim Nouri says that after initially being in a coma, his brother has been gradually improving since the start of this year and he can now communicate with his family by moving his mouth or eyebrows.

Abderrahim Nouri says "if I compare it with the past, at the moment it's going well. Much better."

