MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government is expressing concern about El Salvador's decision to shift diplomatic relations to China from Taiwan.

U.S. Ambassador to El Salvador Jean Manes says in a tweet that El Salvador's decision "is worrisome for many reasons" and adds that "without doubt this will impact our relationship with the government."

Salvadoran President Salvador Sanchez Ceren said in a broadcast address late Monday that decision to break ties with Taiwan came after "a careful analysis."

But Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Tuesday that China was luring away Taiwan's allies with promises of vast financial aid and investment.

He says El Salvador's leaders were trying to obtain funding for a port project that Taiwanese analysts consider economically unfeasible.