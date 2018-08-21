WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--MAN UNITED-POGBA

The uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United refuses to go away despite manager Jose Mourinho handing the World Cup-winning midfielder the captain's armband at the start of the season. Comments by Pogba himself and the player's outspoken agent over the last two days only fuels the growing belief that all is not right. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

ASIAN GAMES ROUNDUP

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Liu Xiang broke a backstroke world record that had stood for nine years to win her first gold medal at the Asian Games. That's a decent achievement considering it's her secondary stroke. By John Pye. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SWM--ASIAN GAMES-SCHOOLING

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The hardest lap for any swimmer is usually the one coming home. That's when they have to try their hardest, giving it everything they have to get to the finish. Singapore's Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling is about to discover what that means when he's not in the competition pool. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

NOTTINGHAM, England — India was heading toward a big win in the third test after reducing England to 84-4 by lunch on the fourth day at Trent Bridge, with the hosts still 437 runs short of their victory target. SENT: 180 words, photos.

BBA--ATHLETICS-DAVIS' JERSEY

OAKLAND, Calif. — Khris Davis asked a young fan from the Make-A-Wish Foundation to sign his jersey, then slugged a mighty home run for the Oakland Athletics in a 9-0 win against the Texas Rangers on Monday night. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 560 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--A-LEAGUE-BOLT BEGINS

GOSFORD, Australia — Usain Bolt trained with the Central Coast Mariners for the first time on his 32nd birthday, taking part in light passing drills and agility tests in front of a gallery of almost 100 reporters and photographers. SENT: 280 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY-PROMOTED TEAMS

BERLIN — The Associated Press takes a look at Fortuna Duesseldorf and Nuremberg, the promoted teams preparing for their return to the Bundesliga this weekend. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 305 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Davis homers in jersey signed by fan, A's top Rangers 9-0. SENT: 1,540 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.