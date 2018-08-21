WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration's plan to relax restrictions on greenhouse gas emission from coal-fired power plants (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The Trump administration has proposed a major rollback in Obama-era restrictions on climate-changing emissions from coal-fired power plants.

The plan announced Tuesday gives the states more discretion in choosing how to regulate pollution from the plants.

The Environmental Protection Agency says the move "promotes energy independence." Environmental groups say it will harm the fight against global warming.

The move targets a major climate change effort of the Obama administration, which sought to reduce release of climate-changing emissions and other pollutants from the coal-fired power plants.

An EPA statement calls the Obama plan "burdensome."

___

6:30 a.m.

The Trump administration is preparing a plan to give states broad authority to determine how to restrict carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

The Environmental Protection Agency says states will be given guidelines for setting performance standards for existing coal-fired power plants.

A summary of the plan and people familiar with it tell The Associated Press that the administration also will let states relax pollution rules for power plants that need upgrades.

The plan is rolling back President Barack Obama's effort to slow global warming. His plan restricted greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Details of the plan are being released Tuesday morning, and President Donald Trump is expected to promote the new policy during a trip Tuesday evening to Charleston, West Virginia.