BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities have shot dead a brown bear after it rampaged through an empty high school and scared residents in a central Romanian town.

Police officers in the county of Harghita said the bear entered a resident's yard early Tuesday, snatched and killed a goat, then scaled a high fence to enter the school. The school grounds were deserted because of the summer vacation.

Local government official Sandor Petres told the Mediafax news agency: "The bear killed and ate a goat and had several naps; we couldn't get rid of him."

After several hours officials maneuvered the bear into a secluded area and shot it. Petres said authorities were unable to locate someone to tranquilize the bear.

There are believed to be more than 6,000 brown bears in Romania.