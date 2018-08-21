UTICA, Mich. (AP) — More than 1,600 people attended the funeral for a newlywed police officer who was struck and killed by a speeding SUV outside a Detroit nightclub.

A requiem Mass was held Monday for 30-year-old Fadi Shukur at St. George Chaldean Catholic Church in Utica. He died Aug. 15 from injuries he suffered 11 days earlier while helping with crowd control near the club on the city's west side.

Shukur got married June 29.

The Detroit News reports that Detroit Police Chief James Craig described Shukur as a "true American hero."

Mayor Mike Duggan said officers like Shukur are helping Detroit in its turnaround by reducing crime and making it a "great, safe city."

A 19-year-old man is charged with reckless driving causing death and second-degree murder in Shukur's death.

