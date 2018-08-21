TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—On the average, more than half of Hong Kong people are against Taiwan independence, but 60% of Hongkongers under 30 years old support Taiwan independence, according to the results of a survey conducted by the University of Hong Kong.

The telephone survey of 1,000 people was conducted from August 6 to August 9, and the respondents were divided into the three age groups of 18 to 29, 30 to 49, and 50 or above.

The survey revealed 34% of the respondents support Taiwan independence, up one percentage point compared to a similar survey conducted half a year ago, and that 54% of respondents are against the political proposition, which is the same as last survey.

The pollster said that Hongkongers as a whole do not favor Taiwan independence, but they are in favor of giving Taiwan more international space.

Upon further analysis, older Hong Kong citizens are generally against Taiwan independence, with 70% of Hongkongers over 50 years old disapproving Taiwan independence, while 60% of Hongkongers between 18 and 29 years old approve the proposition, the pollster added.