As President Ashraf Ghani delivered a holiday message to the Afghan people on Tuesday, militants fired a pair of rockets in the direction of the presidential palace in Kabul. Ghani's speech was about the Muslim celebrations of Eid al-Adha. Police responded with helicopter gunships and bombed the house where the rockets were reportedly launched from.

The first rocket landed somewhere near the presidential palace while the second hit near a NATO compound and the US Embassy. No one was hurt, said police official Jan Agha.

The explosions were heard on the live broadcast of Ghani's speech. As he heard the booms, Ghani interrupted his message to say: "If they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong."

The area in Kabul where the rockets hit is one of the most secure in the Afghan capital. Embassies and government buildings are located in the area, surrounded by high cement blast walls and coils of razor wire. Many streets near the US Embassy are closed off, as well as those near sensitive government and military locations.

In Kabul, police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzia said that Afghan authorities had noticed a suspicious vehicle earlier on Tuesday morning and followed it to a mud-brick house near the Eid Gah mosque where hundreds had gathered to offer their prayers for the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Once they were inside the house, the suspects are believed to have fired the rockets. A helicopter gunship was called in and bombed the location. The house and vehicle were destroyed.

At the scene, eyewitnesses said that after the explosions, sporadic gunfire could be heard from the area, though it was not clear who was firing.

Another police official, Mohammed Akram, said that it was believed that four attackers were apparently involved although it was unclear if any survived the helicopter assault on the house.

There was no immediate statement from the Taliban, or any other militant group claiming responsibility for the attack. However, the assault on the major Muslim holiday sent a stark message and was another blow to Ghani's efforts to bring the insurgents to the negotiation table and hold peace talks to end the country's 17-year war.

On Sunday, Ghani had offered a conditional ceasefire to last during the holiday, saying it would only take effect if the Taliban reciprocated.

Hostages released

Afghan forces on Monday rescued nearly 150 people, including women and children, just hours after the Taliban ambushed a convoy of buses and kidnapped them in northern Kunduz province.

The rapid response marked a rare if limited battlefield success for the troops after weeks of unrelenting insurgent attacks.

Earlier this month, insurgents had launched a coordinated assault on Ghazni, a strategic city roughly 120 kilometers (75 miles) from Kabul. They seized several neighborhoods; it took security forces, with assistance from US airstrikes and advisers, more than five days to drive them out.

In neighboring Pakistan, the new prime minister, Imran Khan, condemned the "cowardly" attack in Kabul.

The UN special representative to Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, called for peace on the Muslim holiday of Eid.

"To allow all Afghans to commemorate this auspicious celebration, I strongly urge the parties to the conflict to demonstrate good will, to respect this time of joy and tolerance and to refrain from resorting to violence," he said.

On Saturday,Taliban leader Maulvi Haibatullah Akhunzadah, ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, released a message saying there would be no peace in Afghanistan as long as the "foreign occupation" continues and reiterated that the group will only negotiate directly with the US, which it blames for the 17-year war.

NATO and the US officially ended their combat mission at the end of 2014 but remain in the country for training and support purposes, and have repeatedly come to the aid of Afghan forces in recent years to prevent Taliban advances.

