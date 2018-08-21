TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The inclusion of the Hayou River in a video intended to promote tourism for Taiwan’s southernmost county internationally has raised safety concerns, according to a Central News Agency report on Monday.

The Hayou River located in the mountainous tribe of Dawu in Wutai Township is blessed with a secret place called the Hayou River Hot Spring, where river cliffs are colorful and hot spring oozes from the imposing cliff faces during the dry season. It’s said that the cliffs are so colorful because they contain different minerals.

In recent years, the Hayou River Hot Spring has become a hot spot thanks to internet communication.

However, there is a catch. The outdoor hot spring is not very accessible. Starting from the Dawu tribe, visitors have to walk across dozens of riverbed stretches, including about 30 minutes of wading, to reach the hot spring.

In recent years, many visitors traveled to the hot spring without a tour guide, and there have been several incidents, in which visitors encountered the swollen river and had to call police and firefighters for help, the report said.

However, many tour groups contacted the Dawu tribe to hire tour guides before taking the trip.

“Pingtung 2018 Where Amazing Happens,” a video produced by Pingtung County Government to promote tourism for the county, shows most popular tourist destinations as well as some hard-to-reach places such as North Dawu Mountain and the Hayou River Hot Spring. The video, which features visitors from Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan, Panama, and Ukraine enjoying their experience of touring Pingtung, is designed to attract more foreign tourists to visit the county, according to the report.

However, Wutai Township Office tourism section chief Lee Mei-hui (李美惠) said the Hayou River is accessible only during the dry season from December to April in the next year and that traveling to the hot spring without a guide from the tribe is not safe. She urged visitors to contact the township office before embarking on a trip to the river, according to the report.



(Video courtesy of Pingtung County Government)