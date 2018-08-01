TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Three workers were pronounced dead after having been pulled from under a mudslide at a site near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The men were moving tubes used for the supply of drinking water and for fire fighters at a depth of 4 meters when the side of the pit started sliding down, burying them underneath, the Apple Daily reported.

The local fire department sent a crew to pull the men from under the mud, but they were pronounced dead after their arrival at nearby hospitals at 6 p.m. One worker escaped with a scare, while another one pulled himself from under the mud with light injuries.

According to survivors, the work at the site had just been completed, and the crew members had been collecting their gear to prepare to leave, according to the Apple Daily.

The Taoyuan International Airport Corporation was quoted as saying the subcontractors had not taken the necessary preventive measures, but an investigation was still continuing to find out the complete circumstances of the accident.