  1. Home
  2. Society

Three workers killed in mudslide near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

Necessary precaution measures might not have been taken: reports

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/21 20:00
Three workers died in mudslide on site near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Three workers died in mudslide on site near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Three workers were pronounced dead after having been pulled from under a mudslide at a site near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The men were moving tubes used for the supply of drinking water and for fire fighters at a depth of 4 meters when the side of the pit started sliding down, burying them underneath, the Apple Daily reported.

The local fire department sent a crew to pull the men from under the mud, but they were pronounced dead after their arrival at nearby hospitals at 6 p.m. One worker escaped with a scare, while another one pulled himself from under the mud with light injuries.

According to survivors, the work at the site had just been completed, and the crew members had been collecting their gear to prepare to leave, according to the Apple Daily.

The Taoyuan International Airport Corporation was quoted as saying the subcontractors had not taken the necessary preventive measures, but an investigation was still continuing to find out the complete circumstances of the accident.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
TIAC
mudslide
accident

RELATED ARTICLES

TRA train in southeast Taiwan kills 4 cows grazing on tracks
TRA train in southeast Taiwan kills 4 cows grazing on tracks
2018/08/20 11:58
Taiwan robbery suspect nabbed just before boarding flight to China
Taiwan robbery suspect nabbed just before boarding flight to China
2018/08/18 17:19
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 to face redesign
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 to face redesign
2018/08/18 15:16
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to launch baggage drop-off service in October
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to launch baggage drop-off service in October
2018/08/17 18:50
4-year-old girl killed by driver high on Ketamine in southern Taiwan
4-year-old girl killed by driver high on Ketamine in southern Taiwan
2018/08/03 16:07