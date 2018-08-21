TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An all female artillery squad was given top marks during the joint military anti-landing exercise in Pingtung County (屏東縣), southern Taiwan on August 21.

A group of nine female artillery officers successfully completed their part of the exercise that simulated an enemy amphibious beach assault, and were awarded a score of "100 points" reported the Liberty Times.

The annual anti-landing exercise combined all three branches of Taiwan's military, and featured a range of new weapons including lightweight speedboats and drones for the first time. The exercise also included counter-attacks by Taiwan's navy and air force.

The exercise included 36 artillery guns, attack helicopters, fighter jets, and speed boats, among other weapons, reported CNA.

(CNA image)

The exercise was overseen by Wang Shin-lung (王信龍), Commanding General of Taiwan's army and was a spectacular spectacle, according to CNA.

This year's drill was the first to include an all female squad, who were stationed on a M110A2 howitzer artillery gun. Chuang Yu-kai (莊有凱), who was responsible for the artillery, said that there are more and more female soldiers, and today's exercise was a test to see how an all female group would work in the field.

Chuang said the test proved to be a success.

Wu Kuan-hui (吳冠慧), a female artillery officer, told CNA that this was her third heavy artillery drill, and she had followed her two brothers into the armed forces. Wu said she chose to work with artillery because it is both exciting and challenging.



(CNA image)