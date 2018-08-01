TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Following at least three incidents involving different men firing guns in the air outside a Taipei shopping mall, police brought in a suspected gang leader for questioning, reports said Tuesday.

On three different occasions last November, January and February, each time a man showed up outside the Taipei New Horizon shopping mall near the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park and fired a gun in the air before fleeing the scene.

While nobody was injured, the incidents caused concern since the mall is a popular destination for shoppers and tourists alike, housing an Eslite bookstore, a hotel and offices. The shootings however were believed to be threats against a Fubon Group construction firm also housed inside the complex.

The three gunmen were all arrested, some within hours, but they all denied any connection, reports said.

On Monday, a man named as Ko Jung-hua (柯榮華) was brought in from the Xindian District of New Taipei City for questioning on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the shooting incidents. Ko, 46, is reportedly an important figure in the Songlian (松聯幫) organized crime gang, the Apple Daily wrote.

He used to manage illegal gambling parlors in the city, maintaining close relations with politicians and police, but after crackdowns in 2006 and 2011, he reportedly turned to the construction sector, which might have provided the impetus for the shooting incidents, according to the Apple Daily.