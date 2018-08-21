North Korean Ra Sun Ok, 58, left, talks with her South Korean relative Na Sung-phil, 51, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Moun
South Korean Kim Hye-ja, 75, right, meets with her North Korean younger brother Kim Eun Ha, 75, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort.
South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, left, meets with his North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort.
South Korean Park Gab-il, 79, second from left, takes pictures with his North Korean relatives during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort.
Lee Moon-hyuk, 95, third from left, takes pictures with his North Korean relatives during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort.
North Korean Lim Jong Sun, 57, left, takes pictures with his South Korean relative Min Jae-hong, 44, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort.
North Korean women carry lunch boxes to rooms where South and North Korean families hold individual meetings at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea.
North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea.
North Koreans stand to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An elderly South Korean man feeds his silver-haired North Korean sister a snack bar, while a 75-year-old South Korean woman hugs her North Korean brother and says "I love you."
Hundreds of Korean families separated by war were reunited for a second day of reunions at the North's Diamond Mountain on Tuesday. They hadn't seen each other since being divided during the chaos of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Tuesday's meeting was less emotional than Monday's, during which many families wept and asked each other about their post-war lives in a rush of words.
They were to part again on Wednesday and will not likely be allowed to meet again. A second round of family reunions will be held from Friday to Sunday at the same site.