  1. Home
  2. World

Separated Korean families have 2nd day of emotional reunions

By  Associated Press
2018/08/21 17:15
North Korean Ra Sun Ok, 58, left, talks with her South Korean relative Na Sung-phil, 51, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Moun

North Korean Ra Sun Ok, 58, left, talks with her South Korean relative Na Sung-phil, 51, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Moun

South Korean Kim Hye-ja, 75, right, meets with her North Korean younger brother Kim Eun Ha, 75, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamo

South Korean Kim Hye-ja, 75, right, meets with her North Korean younger brother Kim Eun Ha, 75, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamo

South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, left, meets with his North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mount

South Korean Lee Keum-seom, 92, left, meets with his North Korean son Ri Sang Chol, 71, during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mount

South Korean Park Gab-il, 79, second from left, takes pictures with his North Korean relatives during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamon

South Korean Park Gab-il, 79, second from left, takes pictures with his North Korean relatives during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamon

Lee Moon-hyuk, 95, third from left, takes pictures with his North Korean relatives during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain r

Lee Moon-hyuk, 95, third from left, takes pictures with his North Korean relatives during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain r

North Korean Lim Jong Sun, 57, left, takes pictures with his South Korean relative Min Jae-hong, 44, during a separated family reunion meeting at the

North Korean Lim Jong Sun, 57, left, takes pictures with his South Korean relative Min Jae-hong, 44, during a separated family reunion meeting at the

North Korean women carry lunch boxes to rooms where South and North Korean families hold individual meetings at the Diamond Mountain resort in North K

North Korean women carry lunch boxes to rooms where South and North Korean families hold individual meetings at the Diamond Mountain resort in North K

North Korean women carry lunch boxes to rooms where South and North Korean families hold individual meetings at the Diamond Mountain resort in North K

North Korean women carry lunch boxes to rooms where South and North Korean families hold individual meetings at the Diamond Mountain resort in North K

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans stand to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea,

North Koreans stand to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea,

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

North Koreans arrive to meet their South Korean family members during a separated family reunion meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An elderly South Korean man feeds his silver-haired North Korean sister a snack bar, while a 75-year-old South Korean woman hugs her North Korean brother and says "I love you."

Hundreds of Korean families separated by war were reunited for a second day of reunions at the North's Diamond Mountain on Tuesday. They hadn't seen each other since being divided during the chaos of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Tuesday's meeting was less emotional than Monday's, during which many families wept and asked each other about their post-war lives in a rush of words.

They were to part again on Wednesday and will not likely be allowed to meet again. A second round of family reunions will be held from Friday to Sunday at the same site.